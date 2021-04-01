The United States has allocated over $ 2 billion to Ukraine since 2014 in security assistance and is committed to continuing to build the capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AF). This is stated in a statement released on April 1 following telephone conversations between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrei Taran.

“Minister Austin reaffirmed the US commitment to build up the potential of Ukrainian forces for more effective defense against Russian aggression,” says the document, which the head of the Pentagon published on his page in Twitter…

It is clarified that since 2014, the United States has allocated over $ 2 billion to Ukraine to provide security assistance, including a recently announced $ 125 million package, which includes defensive weapons and other basic means to enhance the lethal effect, improve the quality of the command and control system. , as well as improving the efficiency of tracking the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the same day, it was reported that NATO accused Russia of escalating the conflict in Donbass. The spokesman for the alliance said that NATO sees the reason for the failure of attempts to de-escalate tensions within the framework of the agreement reached in the destabilizing actions of Russia.

On March 29, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak accused Russia of a gradual build-up of troops near the borders. He noted that this poses a threat to the military security of the country.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Natalya Nikonorova said that Ukraine is provoking an aggravation of the conflict in Donbass and is following the path of a forceful solution to the conflict.

In July 2020, the parties to the conflict agreed on an armistice in Donbass. Nevertheless, the issue of a political settlement was not resolved, the Minsk agreements were not implemented, and the negotiations were sabotaged.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities place responsibility for the situation in the country on the Russian Federation. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to resolve it as soon as possible.

The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.