The United States criticized on Thursday some statements by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silvawho has affirmed that a “narrative” has been built about the weakening of democracy in Venezuela.

“We can have a debate on sanctions policies, on how to promote dialogue, but we have to identify things as they are,” said Juan González, the White House’s top adviser for Latin America, when asked by the press about the comments. of Lula.

In this sense, González celebrated the “courage” of the presidents of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, and of Chile, Gabriel Boric, for refuting the perspective of the Brazilian leader.

Those two leaders, González considered, have reminded “the entire hemisphere that there are certain principles for which many in the region have died to defend.” “And we cannot see these issues as relative (…), they are absolute,” said the White House adviser.

After a meeting between Lula and the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of a regional summit held in Brazil, the Brazilian official attributed this Monday complaints about violations of human rights and democracy in Venezuela to a “narrative” construction.

Addressing his “partner” Maduro, he said: “You know the narrative that was built against Venezuela, of anti-democracy, of authoritarianism,” said the Brazilian president.

The Chilean president spoke the day after the meeting to express his disagreement with Lula’s words, assuring that the human rights situation in Venezuela is a “serious reality.”

The same was done by the Uruguayan right-wing president, who pointed out that one cannot “cover the sun with one finger.”

Maduro visited Brazil to participate in a South American summit called by Lula, who received him at the Planalto presidential palace. where both celebrated the resumption of the bilateral relationship, suspended since 2019 by decision of the Government headed by the far-right Jair Bolsonaro.

In a press conference, Maduro affirmed that his country has been the object of an “ideological” siege mounted by the global extreme right in recent years, but assured that it “has resisted” and is ready to “work” with Brazil “in the construction of a new map of regional cooperation”.

Nearly 9,000 people and some legal entities have submitted allegations and other documentation to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as “victims” of crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

In November 2022, the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, asked the body’s preliminary questions room to resume the investigation into crimes against human rights in Venezuela, after he had asked for the investigation to be postponed.

EFE