AM General handed over to Kyiv a Hawkeye self-propelled howitzer on a Humvee chassis

The American company AM General handed over to Kyiv a Hawkeye howitzer system on a Humvee chassis. Program director Mike Evans spoke about this during the Fires Symposium event. transmits Army Recognition.

“We recently delivered a 105 mm Hawkeye mobile howitzer system to Ukraine. We sent her in April and provided training for two weeks. This installation will be one of the first systems with reduced recoil in combat. She will be sent into combat for testing,” Evans said.

Hawkeye is designed to enhance the mobility and firepower of field artillery units. The compact installation based on the M1152A1 production vehicle with a 4×4 wheel arrangement can be transported in a variety of ways, including airlift.

The main feature of the howitzer was the new recoil control technology, which made it possible to install a powerful weapon on a relatively light vehicle. This allows the installation to quickly change position, reducing vulnerability from counter-battery fire.

