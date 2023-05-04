A claim for a McDonald’s location in San Diego, California, in March 2015. Mike Blake (Reuters)

“Working in a kitchen late at night near dangerous equipment is a reality for many adults in the restaurant industry. But finding 10-year-olds in that work environment is cause for concern and action by the US Department of Labor.” It is the first paragraph of a government statement with the results of an inspection at the premises of the McDonald’s fast food chain in several states. More than 300 minors, including two 10-year-old boys, were found working at the firm’s premises in Kentucky and other states in the region, “in clear violation of federal labor laws,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by Trabajo.

Inspectors found the two children in the kitchens of a McDonald’s restaurant in Louisville, one more of the many violations of federal legislation committed by three franchisees of that chain in the State of Kentucky. In February, the newspaper The New York Times already alerted to the phenomenon of child labor, especially notorious among migrant minors, who are hired in assembly lines of factories of very popular products, such as sweets, snacks or textiles for large chains, and in often dangerous positions. The ProPublica investigative portal reported the first cases in 2020.

But the presence of the two 10-year-olds constitutes the bloodiest record of child exploitation. The three McDonald’s franchises in Kentucky have agreed to pay a total of $212,000 in penalties for violating federal law, the Labor statement explains. One of the franchises, which managed ten stores, employed “24 minors under 16 years of age more than the legally permitted hours.” Two of them, the aforementioned 10-year-olds, worked without pay and sometimes extended their hours until two in the morning. His duties included tasks such as preparing and distributing food orders, cleaning the premises, manning the drive-thru window, and operating the cash register. The investigation also found that one of the two children was allowed to manipulate a fryer, a task prohibited for workers under 16 years of age. For all this, this franchise was fined $39,711, the Labor statement specifies.

A second franchise, on which 27 establishments depend, “allowed 242 minors between the ages of 14 and 15 to work more hours than allowed. Most of them worked earlier or later than what is established by law and more than three hours on school days”. For these violations, he has had to pay $143,566 as a penalty. The third franchise, with 24 locations in Maryland, Indiana and Kentucky, employed 39 workers – ages 14 and 15 – also working longer hours than they should have. The company even let two of them work during school hours. For violating the limitations that regulate the work of minors, he was imposed a sanction of 29,267 dollars, to which was added another, worth almost 15,000, when it was found that he did not systematically pay overtime to 58 workers.

The statement does not specify the nationality or origin of the exploited minors, but judging by the information from the New York Times, it may well be migrants alone or accompanied who contribute to the maintenance of their families. Federal laws authorize the work of minors as long as it is not done during school hours, does not exceed three hours on a school day, and does not exceed eight hours on holidays or weekends. It also sets limits on hours: minors cannot start working before seven in the morning. That is the surprising large print of the system: in the US, minors work is legal.

While the majority of detected child labor cases involve minors working longer hours and later than permitted, the Department found 688 minors illegally employed in hazardous occupations in fiscal year 2022, the highest annual count since fiscal year of 2011. Among them, a 15-year-old boy who was injured while manipulating a deep fryer at a McDonald’s in Morristown, Tennessee, in June 2022.

“One child injured at work is too many. Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not endanger their health, well-being or education,” Karen Garnett-Civils, head of the bureau that carries out the inspections, explained in the statement.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter