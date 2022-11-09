Deputy head of the Pentagon Kol: Ukraine and Russia should determine the final status of Crimea

The White House believes that Ukraine should decide for itself whether it will attempt to seize Crimea. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kohl, reports TASS.

According to him, the final status of Crimea can be discussed between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, Kol refused to specify whether Washington was ready to support the military option, noting only that the United States would continue to provide military support to Kyiv by supplying stockpiles of weapons.

It will be up to the Ukrainians to decide whether their military goals are a simple return to the borders of February 23 or 2014. It will ultimately be their decision. Colin KolU.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs

Kyiv is already drawing up a plan to seize the Crimea

On November 7, a senior official in Kyiv told the Daily Beast that the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is creating a plan to seize Crimea under the leadership of Tamila Tasheva: she has been put in charge of this issue. At the same time, the informant refused to disclose the exact timing of the development of the strategy.

Earlier, the Grayzone portal, citing documents and fragments of correspondence, accused the UK and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of preparing a “terrorist army” to attack objects in Crimea. Grayzone has received secret documents detailing how British military intelligence officials signed an agreement with the Odessa branch of the Ukrainian Security Service to create and train a secret Ukrainian guerrilla terrorist army. It is noted that such units should conduct reconnaissance and sabotage operations in the Crimea on behalf of the SBU.

At the same time, the United States believes that Ukraine’s attack on Crimea threatens it with a “catastrophic failure.” Thus, The Hill columnists William Courtney and Peter A. Wilson warned that in the event of a full-scale invasion, the Russian army could block the ground campaign even if it was exhausted and demoralized. With a long coastline, Kyiv could mount an amphibious assault, but analysts say Ukraine lacks helicopters and other amphibious assault vehicles to do so.

Chances of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

On November 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the conditions for negotiations with Russia. The requirements of the Ukrainian leader were compensation for all losses caused as a result of the special military operation (SVO), restoration of the integrity of the country’s territory, respect for the UN Charter, punishment of war criminals, and guarantees that the SVO will not happen again. In addition, Zelensky for the first time did not demand that Russia return to the 1991 borders.

Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi acknowledged that holding talks with Ukraine before achieving the goals of the Russian special military operation looks inappropriate. She suggested that Russia needs to negotiate on this topic with the United States, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not an independent head of state, but a “puppet of the West.”

Professor of International Relations at Hamilton College (USA) Alan Kafruni, in a commentary to Lente.ru, also doubted that the United States could succeed in putting Ukraine at the negotiating table with Russia. According to him, the United States has serious leverage on Kyiv because of the financial and military support provided to him. “However, in the heat of battle, it can be difficult to push Ukraine into negotiations, even if Washington wants it,” the expert said.

Zelensky’s plans for Crimea

Zelensky has repeatedly spoken about his desire to return the peninsula to Ukraine. So, in August, he said that he would return Crimea “by any means and without consultations with partner countries.” On November 2, he even stated that he expected to go to Crimea “after the victory” of Ukraine, because he really wants to see the sea. He hinted that the trip should take place in the summer, since there is nothing to do at sea in winter.

After the last statement, Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of the Russian region, said that they were waiting for Zelensky in Crimea, since “the camera has long been ready.” In turn, the vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Alla Ponomarenko, noted that he was not expected on the peninsula, and he would not be able to see the sea. State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet warned that “if Zelensky does not have time to escape abroad, then he will really be able to come to Crimea, but only in a car for transporting war criminals.”