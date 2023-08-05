“The US government is temporarily suspending some foreign aid programs from which the Niger government benefits,” Blinken said in a statement, without giving details about those programs..

But he added that “life-saving humanitarian and food aid will continue,” and the United States will continue to carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel there..

This step comes with the announcement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday, at the conclusion of a meeting of the leaders of the armies of its countries, to agree on a plan for a “possible military intervention” against the putschists..

For his part, Bazoum published an opinion article in the American “Washington Post” newspaper, in which he warned of the “devastating consequences” of the coup on the world and the Sahel region, which, in his opinion, might transfer to Russia’s “influence” through the armed Wagner Group..

Bazoum called on the US government and the entire international community to help us restore constitutional order“.

Niger has played a major role in Western strategies to combat terrorism in the Sahel region of Africa since 2012, when about a thousand American soldiers were deployed in the country..

“As we have made clear from the outset of this situation, the provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for the constitutional order,” Blinken said.“.

“We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve the democracy they have won with so much effort, and we reiterate our call for Niger’s democratically elected government to immediately restore power,” he added.“.