Alex Saab, in an image published by the Broward County Sheriff's Office (USA), on October 17, 2021.

According to information from the AP news agency, which has cited sources close to the case, this Wednesday the Government of President Joe Biden has released the Colombian-Venezuelan Alex Saab, businessman and alleged figurehead of Nicolás Maduro. Saab had been imprisoned in Miami since 2021, when he was extradited from his arrest a year earlier in Cape Verde, on the northwest coast of Africa. Saab was accused by Washington for the crimes of money laundering, conspiracy to commit a crime, illicit enrichment, fictitious exports and imports, and aggravated fraud. The information that emerged this Wednesday must be confirmed by the Governments of Venezuela and the United States.

Saab was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020 and extradited to Florida, where a trial awaited him for alleged money laundering related to the Government of Venezuela.

A poster with the phrase “Free Alex Saab. You have not been able to break him”, in Caracas (Venezuela), on September 9, 2021. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

In 2019, this former Maduro collaborator was included on the blacklist of the US Treasury Department along with associates and family members who are part of an alleged corruption structure. That same year, in Colombia he was charged with money laundering crimes, and since 2018 he was a fugitive from justice in the country of his birth. In Mexico they have also investigated his business.

