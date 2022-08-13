Pentagon says Ukrainian shelling provoked explosions at airbase in Crimea

Explosions at the Russian military airbase Saki in Crimea provoked shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the Pentagon admitted. This is stated in a post published on site American department.

“On August 9, Ukraine shelled the Russian air base Saki, located in Crimea,” the Pentagon said. The report also confirmed that the Zaporozhye NPP is still under the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, a high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense denied the information that Washington handed over weapons to Kyiv that would allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at military facilities in Crimea.