Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, on May 7 at the White House. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

The Joe Biden Administration has proposed to its partners in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) a global corporate rate of at least 15%, the Treasury Department indicated this Thursday in a statement. The text described as encouraging the reception of the proposal of “a new international tax architecture” by its partners.

The percentage is less than the 21% that the OECD initially aspired. The Treasury announcement underlines that 15% is a threshold after which “more ambitious” efforts can take place and that rate can be “increased” to halt the race to the bottom registered in the last 30 years. It is one of the proposals that the OECD has been working on for some time, without results to date.

Washington has promoted negotiations within the OECD framework to implement harmonized taxes between the different countries on the profits of large corporations, with the aim of preventing them from fleeing to places like Ireland or the Bahamas, which offer advantageous tax conditions. Harmonization is of particular concern to those destinations, fearful that large corporations no longer have incentives to invest. The Biden government reiterated that a global corporate tax “to zero” has unleashed a race to the bottom in corporate rates, undermining the ability of countries to increase revenues to make the necessary investments.

The OECD hopes to reach a global agreement in principle at the G20 Finance Summit, scheduled for July 9-10, as a preliminary step to finalize the final mechanism at a final meeting in October. Preliminary negotiations are taking place in the project against the erosion of the tax base of multinationals (BEPS, in its English acronym).

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly argued for this proposal. It is important to ensure that “governments have stable tax systems that collect sufficient revenue and that all citizens fairly share the government’s financial burden,” he said in April.

At the same time, at home, Biden has proposed raising corporate tax from the current 21% – in force since Trump’s 2017 tax reform – to 28%, although the more moderate Democrats, or centrists, lean by a percentage in around 25%. With this increase, the Democratic president intends to partially finance his ambitious infrastructure plan.

As a reference, in Ireland, the headquarters of numerous multinationals, a rate of 12.5% ​​prevails, while neighboring countries such as France and Germany favor 21%. The final objective pursued by the harmonized increase in the tax is to increase the contribution of the technology giants to the public coffers of their respective countries, hence the specific interest of the United States, headquarters of most of them. President Joe Biden has come to point specifically to the case of Amazon, whom he accuses of having evaded his tax obligations in his country thanks to the tax advantages of other countries.

