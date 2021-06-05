Government authorities have found no evidence of the existence of UFOs (unidentified flying objects) after conducting an investigation by the United States Department of Defense. The report concludes that there is no evidence that the suspected flying objects they have been spotting in the US Navy are UFOs.

They have been the subject of endless conversations and have made many people doubt: in 2021 the existence of UFOs is still a topic of debate. Especially in the United States, where the government and national intelligence take the issue of the possible visit of aliens to Earth very seriously.

In addition, in recent years, several pilots of the United States Navy have claimed to see these unidentified vehicles during their missions. Therefore, the government forces decided to carry out an investigation, according to national media such as ‘The New York Times’. Although the final report will disappoint many American believers: the United States Government has not been able to prove the existence of UFOs.

Although this program that investigates the existence of these “extraterrestrial” vehicles is not new, in 2017 their existence was already leaked. In this regard, the Department of Defense said that its mission was “to detect, analyze and catalog” the unidentified objects in the sky.that could potentially pose a threat to the national security of the United States“.

But although Defense has not managed to sustain that UFOs exist, it has not been able to rule it out either. The report is unable to explain what those flying objects are that so many people claim they have seen. What it does assure is that, of the 120 incidents investigated in the last 20 years, most are not related or originate from the secrets of the Government or its advanced technology, as many have speculated.

At the moment, the report is classified by intelligence, but it will be made public in the United States Congress on June 25, according to government sources.

In fact, the Department of Defense leaked one of the videos under its power in which an unidentified flying vehicle is seen, which was later echoed by media such as ‘The Telegraph’.

American politicians have also cast doubts on the matter among the population. In March of this yearJohn Ratcliffe, former head of national intelligence, said that “there are many more sightings than have been made public” and that “they are difficult to explain.”

Even former President Barack Obama himself said during an American television entertainment program that “there are objects in the sky that you don’t know exactly what they are.”

An interest in UFOs that comes from afar

The first time someone claimed to have seen a UFO was in 1947. On June 24 of that year, a private company pilot, Kenneth Arnold, claimed to have seen at least nine flying saucers in the vicinity of Idaho. Although the media reported the event, the Executive was doubtful.

But later he launched investigations to verify the origin of these increasingly reported phenomena. And although it is not known what the magnitude of the efforts of the US Government has been, it is known that in 2007 the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program began.

Over time, the citizens have been divided into two: the believers and the skeptics. “People are confusing this matter with the idea that these UFOs demonstrate amazing physics and possibly even extraterrestrials,” researcher and skeptic Mick West told the agency ‘AP’.

Like many others and like the US security forces themselves, the researcher argues that these events could be related to ships of enemy nations – such as China or Russia – and that they should investigate their origin for a national security issue.

But the truth is that, with the Covid-19 pandemic, this type of citizen alerts have increased by 15% compared to the previous year, as recorded by the National Center for UFO Reports. Something that is explained in the extra time that citizens have spent in their homes due to the virus and its restrictions.

Whatever they are, these unidentified objects are still in the skies and the intelligence services want to discover their origin. Especially because of the growing concern that China or Russia could be experimenting with hypersonic technology, with flight speeds exceeding 6,000 kilometers per hour.

