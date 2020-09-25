The FBI was unable to prove the poisoning of the federal coordinator of “Open Russia” Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was hospitalized twice in 2015 and 2017 in serious condition. This is stated in the material of “Radio Liberty”, which was able to get acquainted with some secret US documents on the case.

“The only suspicious finding was an elevated barium level in one of the urine tests. A blood sample was sent to confirm this finding to another third-party laboratory, but the results of the analysis “did not reveal any toxicologically significant results,” the extract from the documents says.

It is noted that the FBI agent informed Kara-Murza of such results back in 2018, after which he expressed disappointment and asked to send his analyzes back to Livermore National Laboratory. However, there is no information about such actions in the documents mentioned.

It is known that the US Department of Justice has so far transferred to the Russian, who still has British citizenship, only part of the documents in the case, this will take place in full on November 16. To obtain all the results of the investigation, Kara-Murza filed a lawsuit against the FBI.

The last case of Kara-Murza studied by the Americans occurred on February 2, 2017 in Moscow. He was taken to hospital in serious condition. He was put into an artificial coma, in which he remained until 8 February. The wife of the politician reported that he was diagnosed with “acute intoxication with an unknown substance.”

Prior to this, the oppositionist was urgently hospitalized in May 2015. He was also in an artificial coma. Then the examination revealed in his blood multiple excess of the maximum permissible concentrations of metals. His father reported that, according to doctors, the deterioration of his son’s condition could have caused the intake of two groups of incompatible drugs.

