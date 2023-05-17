The United States can help repair a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) that was shot down in Ukraine, as announced on Tuesday, May 16, by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council of the administration, John Kirby.

During briefing he noted that at the moment the United States could not confirm the damage to the American complex in Ukraine. The politician also stressed that American assistance in repairing the Patriot complex would depend on the extent of the damage.

“You know, for example, with howitzers… many of them were damaged or only put out of action as a result of hostilities…. Some of them we helped to repair outside of Ukraine. Obviously, if the Patriot system has suffered damage that requires repair outside of Ukraine, then we, of course, will help in this,” the politician summed up.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in Kyiv hit the American Patriot complex.

Later, footage of the nighttime destruction of the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system by the Russian “Dagger” appeared on the Web. The recording shows how the system makes about 30 launches per minute, hitting the target.

Air-based Kinzhal missiles are the latest type of strategic weapons. They can maneuver on the trajectory when performing a task. According to official data, the speed of a flying rocket is capable of reaching Mach 10.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.