US Ambassador to Russia Tracy announced Washington’s desire to work on preserving START

US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy said that Washington is ready to meet with representatives of Moscow to discuss issues related to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). About this she spoke out in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Tracy announced Washington’s desire to work on preserving the START. According to her, the United States is ready to “discuss the concerns of both parties in connection with compliance with the START, as well as all other aspects of the implementation of the treaty.” The Ambassador recalled that holding such meetings is a contractual obligation of the two countries, and Washington seeks to comply with the agreement.

“The United States has worked for decades to reduce nuclear arsenals and promote stability, and we will continue to strive for a world without wars, including through enhanced strategic dialogue with Russia whenever possible,” she concluded.

Earlier, the United States called on Russia to resume participation in the New START Treaty. This demand was made by the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the US Department of Energy, Jill Hruby.

On February 21, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country was suspending its participation in the START. He noted that this is not about withdrawing from the treaty, but about suspension.