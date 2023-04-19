US says it wants to hold strategic stability dialogue with Russia and China

Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the US Department of Energy, said that Washington has a desire to have a dialogue on strategic stability with Russia and China, since the countries are not currently discussing issues on this topic, reports RIA News.

“With Russia and China, we really would like to have a dialogue on strategic stability, but we are not doing this,” she said.

Hruby clarified that today the United States has begun developing technologies for verifying the latest weapons systems, so that if a dialogue on strategic stability with Moscow and Beijing is launched, Washington could use this.

Earlier, the head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd Austin, said that Washington is not at war with Russia and is not going to do so in the future. He also assessed a possible counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The official declined to answer a question about the consequences of the failure of the counteroffensive, but noted that the US “wants to be sure that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will succeed.”