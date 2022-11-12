Permanent Representative to NATO Smith said that the United States hopes for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

The United States looks forward to starting talks on Ukraine in the future. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper. TASS

Smith recalled the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that the fighting in Ukraine must be ended by reaching an agreement.

“But we want the prerogative of President Zelensky to determine the conditions under which he will sit down at the negotiating table, including respect for borders and recognition of responsibility for what he has done. [Россией]’ Smith emphasized.

According to her, NATO and the United States are in daily contact with the military command of Ukraine. The United States shares Ukraine’s military strategy, while Kyiv must determine its own further actions, taking into account the tasks on the battlefield, Smith said and stressed that there are no big disagreements between Kyiv and Washington on this issue.

On November 10, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Moscow and stressed that he did not close the door to dialogue if Russia was ready for peace. The President pointed out that the most important condition is the restoration of justice, but there were no such statements from Russia.

However, back in September, Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia while Vladimir Putin is its president. At the same time, the politician stressed that he was ready to talk, but with another Russian leader. The country also enshrined a ban on negotiations at the legislative level.