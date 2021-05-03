The United States expressed the hope that Pyongyang will enter into diplomatic cooperation with Washington.

“What we now have is a policy of a calibrated, practical approach that is open to diplomacy with North Korea and will explore this opportunity to try to make practical progress that enhances the security of the United States, our allies and deployed [за рубежом американских] forces, ”said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, commenting at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London on May 3, a new approach to North Korea developed by the authorities in Washington. The event was broadcast on the TV channel C-SPAN…

Blinken also expressed the hope that North Korea will seize the opportunity for diplomatic communication, as the US is focused on diplomacy.

It became known yesterday that the United States is ready for diplomatic cooperation with the DPRK in order to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The US Assistant to the President for National Security said the United States believes in a “calibrated, practical and balanced approach” that can ensure progress on the DPRK and Iranian nuclear programs.

Also on May 2, the director of the North American Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Kwon Jong Geun, announced that the US presidential administration intends to continue its hostile policy towards Pyongyang. Because of this, the North Korean authorities will be forced to take action. According to him, Biden’s statement clearly reflects the negative attitude towards the DPRK.