U.S. Ambassador to Budapest Pressman: U.S. concerned about Hungary’s close ties with Russia

US Ambassador to Budapest David Pressman commented on the US sanctions against the Hungarian-based International Investment Bank (IIB) and its subsidiary in Moscow. According to him, Washington is concerned about the close ties that Hungary has built with Russia, reports TASS.

“We are concerned that the Hungarian government continues to maintain close ties with Russia,” the diplomat said.

He noted that, according to the United States, Russia controls the IIB, in connection with which sanctions were imposed against him and his leadership.

Earlier, Pressman called on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to turn his back on Russia and strengthen ties with Western partners. He added that the country has come to an important point in determining its future path.