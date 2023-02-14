Politico: US explained to Ukraine the refusal to supply ATACMS with the absence of extra missiles

Washington announced that there are no extra ATACMS operational-tactical missiles with a range of 300 kilometers for transfer to Ukraine. About it informs Politico edition.

According to sources, US officials explained to Kyiv officials that they do not have surplus ATACMS, as the US intends to maintain a certain amount of ammunition in warehouses.

As part of any package, we always evaluate our own readiness and our own arsenal, while providing Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield. Pentagon spokesman

The authors of the material stated that the transfer of missiles will lead to the depletion of US stocks and will damage the readiness of the national Armed Forces for a future battle.

Related materials:

US runs out of ammunition

According to former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor, the resources of Washington and allies supplying Kyiv with ammunition have been exhausted.

First of all, this concerns American high-precision weapons, the production of which takes a long time. McGregor clarified that we are talking about rockets for NASAMS and HIMARS.

We have exhausted our reserves very quickly, we do not have any reserve capacity, and people do not understand this. But the Russians managed to ramp up production very quickly, and the Europeans are very concerned about this. Douglas McGregor former Pentagon adviser

Washington slowness

Earlier, the former head of the Pentagon, Mark Esper, spoke about the slowness of the United States in matters of supplying weapons to Ukraine. He shared his opinion in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus).

The former secretary of defense said that he criticized US President Joe Biden for delaying the transfer of weapons and refusing to provide Kyiv with certain types of weapons. “I tried many times to raise the issue of ATACMS complexes. It’s good that the Patriot complexes will be delivered soon, but it’s too late, ”he believes.

Esper expressed concern that Kyiv will receive Patriot only after six to eight months. “I don’t know what the Biden administration is saying, but it’s too late, they were needed now, last month,” he said.

Related materials:

“Vital” missiles

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country needed ballistic missiles, specifically ATACMS.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that his team is doing everything to ensure that the partners start deliveries of ATACMS and other similar weapons as soon as possible.