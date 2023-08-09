Colonel McGregor: peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine will be the defeat of the United States

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor in an interview YouTube-channel Judging Freedom explained the unwillingness of the United States to allow a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, in this case, Washington will be forced to admit defeat.

“(Negotiation – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will be an admission of defeat. Complete defeat. Everything was based on the fact that Russia is a backward country that needs to be destroyed,” he said.

The American colonel stressed that in connection with such statements, the United States has no choice but to continue adhering to the policy that they have been pursuing all this time. He noted that in this situation, Washington does not intend to admit its wrong.

Earlier, Brahma Chellani, a columnist for the Western edition of The Hill, spoke about the problems that the United States had because of the prolongation of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, he is depleting the US military capabilities, which are necessary for geopolitical confrontation in other regions.