Figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University show that in the country, 500,071 people have died from the virus during the pandemic. The statistic surpasses the deaths recorded in other highly populated countries such as Brazil, Mexico and India.

On February 6, 2020, the first death confirmed by Covid-19 occurred in the United States, specifically in the San Francisco Bay. Now, just over a year later, deaths from the pandemic exceed 500,000 throughout the country.

To gauge the reality behind the number, the AP agency makes a grim comparison: the deaths from Covid-19 in the North American country are equivalent to the number of dead Americans who left World War II, the war in Korea and the war in Vietnam together. .

Furthermore, the number of people who have lost their lives to the outbreak in the United States far exceeds any other similar statistic in the world. One in four deaths from coronavirus died in the North American nation, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Although throughout the pandemic experts have pointed out that in all countries there is an underreporting of how many deaths and infections the pandemic has actually left, the numbers that are known so far show that the United States doubles the number of deaths registered in Brazil, which it is the second country with the most confirmed deaths.

Mexico and India, which are the nations that follow in that list of the University, count 180,000 and 156,000 deaths from Covid-19, respectively; figures the United States has gone through since September of last year.

News in development ….

With AP