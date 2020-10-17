The United States has exceeded the barrier of eight million infections by covid-19, while the main scientific person in charge in the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, Anthony Fauci, has warned that “you cannot enter the cold months of the year with this high community transmission.”

The latest data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has exceeded 53,000 new infections a day throughout the week, which represents an increase of more than 55 percent in the last month.

The number of deaths from the disease is 218,097According to data provided by the American university, a figure that exceeds the projections that the White House made about the number of people who would die from COVID-19 – it estimated between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.

In a virtual event in which Fauci has participated this Friday, he has shown concern about the high number of daily infections that the United States is registering in recent weeks, especially with the arrival of the coldest months of the year, according to the television network CNN. “You can’t go into the cool fall months and cold winter months with high community transmission”, has warned.

The state of California is the one with the most detected cases, with 868,755, followed by Texas with 837,691, Florida with 748,437 and New York, with 479,400. On the other hand, New York is the state that has registered the most deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 33,337, followed by Texas with 17,288, California with 16,847, New Jersey with 16,202 and Florida with 15,830.

The United States is the country in the world with the most infected -8,008,402-, followed by India -7,370,468-, Brazil -5,169,386-, Russia -1,361,317-, Argentina -949,063- and Colombia -936,982-.