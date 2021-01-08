The authorities of the United States confirmed this Friday a new maximum of deaths due to the coronavirus, exceeding for the first time the threshold of 4,000 dead in one day.

In the context of a rebound in the pandemic, the country registered record figures for three consecutive days.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic in total numbers, with about 21.6 million cases and 365,317 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The latest model projected by the Center for Disease Prevention and Control estimates that deaths from Covid-19 will be between 405,000 438,000 at the end of January.

Before that panorama, the main person in charge of the fight against the coronavirus, Anthony Fauci, warned about the gravity of the situation.

The United States is going through a serious rebound in the coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals overwhelmed in Los Angeles. AFP photo

“We believe that things will get worse during the month of January, “he said in an interview with the television network NPR, before pointing out that it is possible to” take the lead off this acceleration “if measures such as the use of a mask and the maintenance of social distancing are respected.

“Now is not the time to go back on this,” argued Fauci, who said that the rebound in cases registered in recent days could be a reflection of the increase in trips and meetings during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He also attributed the growth in cases to the expansion of the new type of coronavirus, first detected in the United Kingdom. However, while the United Kingdom implemented a quarantine, Fauci said that in the United States there is “no interest” in implementing a similar measure.

The United States set a new record for coronavirus infections in a single day last Saturday, with 277,135 cases.

Fauci expects the coronavirus vaccination plan in the United States to accelerate in April. Photo EFE

In this upswing in the pandemic, California is one of the worst hit states, with hospitals on the brink of collapse in Los Angeles. There, Fauci said, partial quarantine measures can be justified.

Regarding vaccination, he was excited about the possibility of achieving the application of one million daily doses, the goal that President-elect Joe Biden set himself.

In addition, he explained that the current delays in the distribution of vaccines are due, among other reasons, to the fact that the campaign began just around the time of the holiday break.

So hope that in April vaccines are available for the general population. In this way, he predicted, for the American fall – the second half of 2021 – the return to “some kind of normality.”

With information from DPA