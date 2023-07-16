The United States Climate Emissary, John Kerry, arrived in Beijing this Sunday with the ambition of resume dialogue on the fight against global warming, a matter of the first order for the two biggest polluters on the planet.

(You can read: X-ray: What is the profile of Colombians living in the United States today?)

The senior official, who is making his third trip to China since taking office in 2021, arrived at a time when the impact of climate change is especially noticeable, with heat waves in many parts of the northern hemisphere.

(Keep reading: The US confirms suspension of monitoring of illicit crops in Colombia)

China is no exception, and its capital Beijing has been experiencing temperatures close to 40 degrees for weeks.

John Kerry will be in China until Wednesdayand plans to meet with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

(Also read: Outperformed Donald Trump: Joe Biden’s Election Campaign Has Raised More Money)

Starting Monday, “China and the United States will have an in-depth exchange of positions” on climate issues, Chinese public television CCTV said without further details, when reporting Kerry’s arrival in Beijing.

In recent months, visits from Washington have multiplied to grease the bilateral relationship. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China in June, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen did so in early July..

(Of interest: Due to corruption, the US prohibits the entry of former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela)

The United States and China are the two largest polluters on the planet and the two largest economies in the world, and they have not spoken bilaterally about the fight against climate change for almost a year.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Ecology and the Environment of the Asian country confirmed the visit and assured that it would serve for “both parties to exchange their points of view in detail on cooperation in tackling climate change.”

(Also: Republicans criticize decision to suspend monitoring of illicit crops in Colombia)

Time is short

Last August, Beijing suspended talks with Washington on climate change in protest of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwanthen Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

The relationship between the two powers seems, however, to have relaxed after months of tension.

(Also read: The United States investigates ChatGPT for possible harmful content: what is it about?)

Kerry, a former Secretary of State, has a rather cordial and ongoing relationship with China, and now occupies a key position, as the Biden administration sees climate as one of the areas where both powers can cooperate, regardless of their rivalry in other fields.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. See also 22-year-old basketball player withdrew due to stress and anxiety. He played in the NBA

Globally, the month of June was the warmest on record to date on the planet, basically due to warming of the oceans, a mix of climate change and the return of the El Niño phenomenon, according to data from the European agency Copernicus. and NASA and the United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The first week of July was also the warmest on record.according to preliminary data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

(You can read: How likely is it that Putin will resort to his nuclear weapons? President Biden weighs in)

John Kerry’s ambition is “to engage in dialogue with China on the issue of combating the climate crisis,” the State Department said.

The senior official will talk about “strengthening ambitions and implementation” of climate rules, and “promoting a successful COP28,” which will take place in Dubai at the end of the year, the State Department added.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, although has promised to reach its maximum CO2 emissions by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Also: United States: the EB-2 visa you can apply for if you have ‘exceptional ability’)

The president, Xi Jinping, also assured that his country will reduce coal consumption from 2026.

energy security



In April, however, the Chinese authorities approved a new increase in electricity production capacity from coal, one of the main sources of fossil energy along with oil and gas.

There are factors that currently limit the room for maneuver of those responsible for energy planning in Beijing.

For Greenpeace, this means that Beijing prioritizes the security of its energy supply, which raises doubts about its adherence to the objectives of reducing CO2 emissions, which cause global warming.

“There are factors that currently limit the room for maneuver of those responsible for energy planning in Beijing,” Byford Tsang, advisor to the E3G climate think tank, told AFP.

(Also: Colombia wants the US to homologate university degrees for migrants: what would it be like?)

Among those factors, he said, is the conflict in Ukraine, which has disrupted the world gas market, and the reduction of China’s hydroelectric capacities, after the droughts of recent years.

Last summer, millions of people in southwestern China suffered power outages due to heat waves, affecting electricity supplies and forcing factories to shut down.

AFP