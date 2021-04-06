American diplomats are participating in Vienna since Tuesday in the negotiations that moderate European diplomacy and that seek to revive the dying man Iranian nuclear deal. President Joe Biden said after his inauguration that he wanted to reverse the decision of his predecessor Donald Trump to remove his country from the agreement signed in 2015 but Iran demands that this return mean the end of sanctions.

The Iranians refuse to sit at the same table as the US diplomats for now, so Enrique Mora, political director of the European diplomatic service and a henchman of the European ‘chancellor’ Josep Borrell, will act as an intermediary. Representatives of Russia, China, Germany, the United Kingdom and France, guarantor powers of the agreement, also participate in the negotiations.

The two months since Biden took office hardly served to hear conciliatory statements and European diplomacy is now trying pacing the elimination of the sanctions that Donald Trump imposed with Iran’s return to compliance with the agreement, which must be monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency led by Argentine diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Russian officials before the IAEA arrive at the negotiations. Photo: AP

Washington is already sending positive signals. Biden’s special envoy for these negotiations, Rob malley, said this Monday, according to a cable from the AFP agency, that the United States is willing to “lift the sanctions that are in contradiction with the agreement.” Iranian spokesman Ali Rabii said it was “a realistic and promising position that may be the beginning of the correction of the bad process that led to a diplomatic impasse.”

The job of the mediator of the European Union and the guarantor powers will now be to make the elimination of the US sanctions and the return of Iran to compliance with the agreement made coordinated way. The Iranians are still demanding that Washington move first by eliminating the economic sanctions most damaging to its economy.

Looking for important announcements

The meeting was scheduled for this Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. European time but Russian diplomacy leaked through Twitter that throughout the morning there had been bilateral contacts discreet, in hotels in the Austrian capital, to prepare the meeting and clarify the last positions. European diplomacy explained this week that there will be meetings of experts for 20 or 30 days to try to advance in the fulfillment of the technical aspects of the agreement.

European mediator Enrique Mora (right) leaves the Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna. Photo: AP

European diplomats told in Brussels that, in the best scenario, Enrique Mora will try to get out of these meetings important announcements on the Iranian side and on the US side to show that progress is being made and that Washington’s return to the agreement may take place in the coming months.

Brussels waits, for example, for Iran to announce a cap in its uranium enrichment plans and for the United States to move forward with the elimination of some kind of sanction, at least those that prevent the sale of medical supplies to Iran. They would be minimal gestures but they would serve to demonstrate the goodwill of the parties.

Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter this Tuesday: “Our goal is to ensure that the agreement is fully and effectively implemented by all parties.”

Brussels, special

ap