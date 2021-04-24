The main US health sector regulators have said that the United States will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to prevent Covid-19, ending a ten-day comment to investigate the vaccine’s link to extremely rare but potentially fatal blood clots.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement that health systems and those who get vaccinated will be warned of the risk of potentially fatal symptoms, including severe blood clots and low platelets.

The Food and Drug Administration stated that the decision will have immediate effect, while preparing for the resumption of vaccination with the vaccine today, Saturday, at the earliest.

“Based on an in-depth analysis, there is likely a link, but the risks are very small,” said Rochelle Wallinski, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.