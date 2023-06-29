Thursday, June 29, 2023
The United States ends positive discrimination in universities: what does it mean?

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World
0
The United States ends positive discrimination in universities: what does it mean?

Close


Close

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of the United States, in Washington.

Supreme Court of the United States, in Washington.

This was determined this Thursday by the US Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday put an end to affirmative action programs at universities, in a historic ruling one year after the setback to abortion rights.

Its six conservative justices ruled, contrary to the opinion of the three progressives, that admission procedures on college campuses based on applicants’ skin color or ethnic origin are unconstitutional.

(Developing)

AFP

