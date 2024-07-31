Lthe United States Embassy In Colombia, he gave good news for Colombians who are waiting for their visa to be processed, since it will bring forward the appointments.

Through its official accounts, the entity communicated that those applicants for the B1 and B2 visa, which correspond to visitors who intend to travel to the foreign country for tourism or vacation reasons may be benefited through a message that will arrive in their emails.

“We do this to ensure that new appointment slots are available for those who have waited longer for their visa interview.”says the official statement from the embassy.

Can I move up my appointment for a tourist visa? We have good news for you! 🙌 Remember: we are your official source of visa information. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/35MNKSypq8 — US Embassy Bogota (@USEmbassyBogota) July 31, 2024

Those who are waiting will have to keep an eye on the email they registered with, as instructions on how to schedule an appointment in advance will be sent there. Please note that rescheduling can only be done once, as long as the payment remains valid.

This process will not have an additional cost nor will the help of third parties be required.remember that it must be an official email sent from the embassy, ​​that is, [email protected]. And not from an email with a Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook domain, among others.

Rescheduling visa by email It is a model that has been implemented in other countries such as Mexico and will begin to be implemented in Colombia in the coming days.

Step by step to reschedule your visa appointment if you received an email from the United States embassy

The mail will have to be sent from [email protected]There you will be informed that you have been awarded the program to advance your visa appointment. In addition to this, you will receive a step-by-step guide indicating the following.

Log in to your account using the link they send you, which is official from the embassy. Select the ‘reschedule’ option. Find the nearest appointment on the calendar. If you find an appointment closer to you, select the day and time and click reschedule. The appointment cannot be rescheduled more than once. Applicants cannot be added to the visa

How much does a visa to the United States cost in 2024?

Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC): 185 dollars (approximately 724,000 Colombian pesos).

Worker visa (H, L, O, P, Q and R): $205 (802,000 Colombian pesos, on average).

Visas for traders and investors: 315 dollars (1,233,199 Colombian pesos, on average).

