The US economy begins to notice the rise in interest rates. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the first world power grew at an annualized quarterly rate of 1.1%, according to data released this Thursday by the Department of Commerce. This is a lower figure than expected and equates to a quarterly rate of just 0.3%, less than half that of the previous quarter. Despite inflation, consumers continue to drive the economy, but rate hikes take their toll on business investment and the real estate sector.

“Real GDP growth reflects increases in consumer spending, exports, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment, which were partly offset by declines in investment in private inventories and residential fixed investment. Imports, which remain in the calculation of GDP, increased ”, summarizes the Department of Commerce.

Consumption grows at an annualized rate of 3.7%, despite being adjusted for inflation. Consumers spent more on products such as cars and on services such as healthcare and catering and accommodation. Within federal public spending, the increase was led by non-defense spending. The increase in state and local government spending was mainly due to employee compensation.

According to the first estimate, subject to two revisions, growth is clearly lower than the annualized rate of 2.6% with which 2022 ended, equivalent to a quarterly rate of 0.7%, but it represents the third consecutive expansion figure for the economy. Activity contracted in the first two quarters of 2022, but due to extraordinary factors related above all to international trade and changes in inventories that make it impossible to speak of a recession.

The US labor market has shown signs of strength and unemployment is near its lowest levels in half a century, boosting wages and consumption. Inflation has fallen nine consecutive months from the highs of June last year, but it is still very high and has become entrenched in services. Headline inflation fell from 6% in February to 5% in March, its lowest level since May 2021, but core inflation rose one tenth to 5.6% and is already above the headline, so those responsible for the price increases are no longer so much food and energy as the rest of products and services.

In one year, the Federal Reserve has undertaken the most aggressive interest rate hikes since the early 1980s. The cycle of increases began at the meeting in March last year, when the price of money was close to zero, and has continued until last March, when it raised it to 4.75%-5%. Despite this, the central bank has not been able to cool demand enough to bring core inflation under control. Consumption continues to drive the economy, although sectors more sensitive to the price of money, such as real estate, are noticing how rate hikes are weighing down their activity.

In March, the financial storm caused by the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose tails still continue, was also unleashed. Such instability tightens financial conditions and can have an effect similar to a further rate hike by tightening credit.

The Federal Reserve meets next week and considers whether to pause rate hikes in the face of financial instability. The slowdown in growth may be a sign that monetary policy tightening is paying off. The central bank is looking for a soft landing: slowing down the economy without going into recession. This Thursday’s data would be in that line, but Federal Reserve economists believed in March that the world’s leading economy is heading towards a “mild recession” at the end of the year.

