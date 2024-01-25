The United States economy maintains its strength by growing 0.8% in the fourth quarter

The script of experts, including those of the Federal Reserve, predicted that the United States would enter a recession in the last part of 2023. However, driven by the strength of consumption, the world's leading economy has defied all expectations and has resisted the tightening of monetary policy much more strongly than expected. The gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% (at an annualized rate of 3.3%) in the fourth quarter of the year, according to the first estimate published this Thursday by the Office of Economic Analysis, dependent on the Department of Commerce.

This growth represents a slowdown compared to the 1.2% quarterly (4.9% annualized) of the third quarter, when the economy accelerated surprisingly and grew at the highest rate since 2021, but it is still a dynamic evolution of economic activity and exceeds analysts' forecasts. The data, which will be revised twice as additional information arrives, shows that consumption continues to be the engine of expansion.

The increase in real GDP reflected increases in consumer spending on both goods and services, exports, state and local government spending, non-residential fixed investment, federal government spending, and investment in private inventories. and residential fixed investment. Imports, which remain in the GDP calculation, also increased. In 2023 as a whole, real GDP increased by 2.5% (from the annual level in 2022 to the annual level in 2023), compared with an increase of 1.9% in 2022. The growth mainly reflected increases in consumer spending , non-residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, exports and federal government spending, which were partially offset by declines in residential fixed investment and investment in inventories. Imports decreased.

The US Federal Reserve has undertaken the most aggressive rate hikes since the 1980s to address inflation that was also the highest in four decades. Its president, Jerome Powell, is so far achieving the desired soft landing of the economy, that is, reducing inflation without causing a recession. The savings accumulated during the pandemic and the strong job creation have contributed to this better-than-expected evolution. Despite interest rate increases, international conflicts, banking turbulence, strikes and other setbacks, the US economy has remained vigorous throughout 2023.

Now, the US central bank is preparing to begin lowering interest rates, although without excessive haste. Members of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee predicted in December a drop of 0.75 points in the price of money throughout 2024, although it is not clear when the first movement will occur. Powell is expected to give some clues after next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The forecasts of the members of the monetary policy committee of the US central bank for 2024 published in December anticipate the desired scenario: growth of 1.4%, an unemployment rate of 4.1% and inflation that is close to the target of the 2%.

The US economy thus enters cruising speed in 2024, the election year in which the president, Joe Biden, will seek re-election. Growth, industrial and infrastructure investments and job creation are some of the assets of the economic balance of his presidency. However, the high inflation suffered in his first three years of presidency continues to weigh on voters' minds. Inflation has fallen, but prices have not fallen, and consumers see it when they go to the supermarket or the gas station.

Tom Barkin, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve, warned this month of risks to growth and inflation. “A soft landing is increasingly conceivable, but by no means inevitable. I see four risks. The US economy could run out of fuel. We could experience unexpected turbulence. Inflation could stabilize at a cruising altitude above our 2% target. And the landing could be delayed if the US economy continues to defy expectations,” he pointed out in a speech in Raleigh (North Carolina).

