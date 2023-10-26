A few months ago, the script for the US economy contemplated that the country would be entering a recession at this time of the year, hit by the rise in interest rates. The strength of the labor market and consumption have defied all expectations and the largest economy in the world has not only not slowed down so far, but in the third quarter it accelerated its growth to its highest pace since 2021. The gross domestic product (GDP) increased in the summer quarter by 1.2%, which is equivalent to an annualized rate of 4.9%, according to the first estimate published this Thursday by the Office of Economic Analysis.

Experts attribute this strength in consumption, which represents more than two-thirds of the US economy, to temporary factors that boosted spending on leisure and entertainment. Taylos Swift’s (and to a lesser extent, Beyoncé’s) concert tours broke records and attracted tourists to the cities they passed through. The release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies brought more consumers to movie theaters, with the additional spending associated with those outings. In general, Americans took advantage of the summer to travel and go out more, once the pandemic restrictions were forgotten, but with part of the savings pool accumulated then still available. Car sales also picked up.

Added to this was a clearly expansive fiscal policy and inflation moderated and salaries began to recover purchasing power. September retail sales figures surprised last week with growth of 0.7%, more than double what economists expected. Companies have also been investing in new factories and replenishing their stocks of goods, boosting production. This offsets the slowdown in the sectors most sensitive to interest rates, such as residential real estate.

The growth represents an acceleration of more than double compared to the annualized rate of 2.1% in the second quarter (a quarterly rate of 0.5), which had maintained the rate compared to 2.2% in the first. The growth is the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2021. “The increase in real GDP reflected increases in consumer spending, private investment in inventories, exports, state and local administration spending, federal administrations and residential fixed investment, which were partially offset by a decline in non-residential fixed investment. Imports, which remain in the calculation of GDP, increased,” explains the Office of Economic Analysis.

Economists consider the pace of growth in the third quarter unsustainable and have not yet ruled out that the economy will go through a mild recession at the end of this year or in the first half of next year. The tightening of financial conditions with the rise in long-term interest rates, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, strikes and the threat of a partial closure of the Administration have clouded the outlook.

The chairman of the Federal Reserve stuck out his chest last week at a conference in New York by boasting about the soft landing of the US economy, but admitted that the battle against inflation is not won and left the door open for further increases in interest rates. interest. He hinted, however, that there would be no rate hike at the next policy meeting, which ends on November 1.

For the president of the United States, Joe Biden, the job creation and economic growth figures are proof that his economic policy works. High inflation and high interest rates, however, cause Americans to take a dim view of the economic situation.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter