The US economy is resisting interest rate hikes better than expected. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the world’s leading economy grew by 0.5% in the first quarter of the year (that is, at an annualized rate of 2%), above previous estimates, which pointed to growth quarterly of only 0.3%.

The Federal Reserve has long been trying to cool the economy to control inflation. In just over a year, official interest rates have risen 5 points. The president of the central bank, Jerome Powell, seeks a soft landing, to restore price stability without entering a recession. However, at the moment it is not that the landing is being soft, but simply that there is no landing.

The economy continues to create jobs at full speed, exceeding the most optimistic forecasts month after month. So far this year, an average of 314,000 jobs have been created per month, and the unemployment rate, at 3.7%, remains close to its lowest level in half a century. GDP chains three consecutive quarters of growth and 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023 is very close to 0.6% in the last quarter of 2022.

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have pushed up the costs of mortgages, car loans and other durable goods, credit cards and business loans, but the savings accumulated during the pandemic have served to offset in part of that effect. Many economists are still waiting for the recession that doesn’t come.

The president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, joked this Wednesday about it. “I’ve been hearing every month that there’s going to be a recession next month,” he said. “I don’t think there is,” he added. adopting the label of bidenomics for his economic policy (which is largely Powell’s, actually) Biden tries to hang the medal for the record job creation of his term now that inflation has moderated, but voters continue to assess his management negatively.

Although the loss of purchasing power continues to weigh on the minds of citizens, the truth is that the macro data accompany. The upward revision of GDP released Thursday by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is mainly due to the strength of consumption and higher exports than previously calculated.

It is the third estimate to be published. The first pointed to growth in the annualized quarterly rate of 1.1% and the second, 1.3%. The film seemed then that of an economy that was cooling down considerably due to the rise in interest rates, which had a dent especially in the residential real estate sector, that is, home construction.

Although this part of the economy continues to act as a ballast, the increase in GDP in the first quarter reflects increases in consumer spending (at an annualized rate of 4.2%), exports, public spending at different levels and the nonresidential fixed investment, which were partly offset by declines in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, and higher imports.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022, from near zero to the current 5%-5.25% range in its battle against inflation, which hit a four-decade high of 9 .1% in June last year, but has since slowed down to 4%.

In the current April-June quarter, the economy is believed to be slowing down, but it is still growing. Economists surveyed by data firm FactSet have estimated annualized growth for the quarter to be at an annualized rate of 1%, which equates to just 0.2% on a quarterly basis. Until now, however, the economy has been defying those forecasts of a slowdown.

This same Thursday it has been known that the applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week, after the rebound of previous weeks. As reported Thursday by the Department of Labor, Jobless claims fell 26,000 to 239,000 in the week ending June 24. Economists expected the high application numbers to remain above 260,000, where they had settled for the past three weeks. Claims for unemployment benefits are considered representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

