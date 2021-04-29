The economic recovery in the United States is picking up speed. The country’s gross domestic product grew by 1.6% between January and March compared to the last quarter of the year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). This strong rebound is due to the massive injection of public money by the federal government and the successful vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, which has caused more than half of American adults to have received at least one dose.

If measured at an annualized rate – which shows the rise in the economy if the four quarters evolved the same as the first of the year – growth would be 6.4%, two points more than in the previous quarter. It is a very important rebound from last year’s recession, when GDP fell 3.5%. The multimillion-dollar plan for investment in infrastructure and in social protection programs that President Joe Biden wants to carry out may make the economy grow this year by around 6%, a level not reached by the country since the eighties of the last century.

As the sense of security in the face of the coronavirus grows, Americans are leaving the isolation to which they have been condemned by a pandemic that in their country has already claimed more than 570,000 lives. Consumers buy more and high-value goods, spend more on services such as hotels and restaurants, and construction and business investment increase in light of good prospects for future growth. The government’s extension of unemployment benefit and aid to small and medium-sized businesses show the Biden Administration’s attempt to revive the economy so that the country can emerge from the worst economic crisis since the Great Recession of 1929.

Although the country’s economy had already been growing in each quarter since the collapse registered between April and June 2020, it had not yet observed year-on-year increases, that is, compared to the same period of the previous year. Household spending grew for the first time in a year, advancing 1.6% after falling 2.2% in the fourth quarter.

Investment by companies was 2.9%, after having advanced 5.2% in the previous quarter. The country’s exports contracted 8.5% compared to a year earlier and imports increased 4.2%. Investment and spending by the US government expanded by 1.5% year-on-year between January and March, after having remained stagnant in the latter part of 2020. Consumer spending in the US, which accounts for two-thirds of the economic activity of the country, rose 10.7% in the first quarter of the year compared to 2.3 registered in the previous period.

Despite the encouraging outlook, there is still data that tarnishes the way out of the crisis, such as the almost 10 million unemployed in the US, an exorbitant number compared to pre-pandemic levels. Wendy Edelberg, former chief economist at the BEA and director of the Hamilton Project, show caution and ask not to cast the bells on the fly. “We are going to see big figures but we have to put them in context,” the economist told the newspaper. The Washington Post, “There has been nothing normal in this recession and there will be little that is considered normal with respect to the recovery,” he concludes.

