WP: Zelensky retreated without speaking before the US Congress

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky backed down, canceling his speech before American senators. Act of the head of state commented edition of The Washington Post (WP).

According to the authors of the material, such a step is unusual for the Ukrainian leader, since he, as a rule, tries not to miss the opportunity to make a speech. “This raised questions about whether he backed down on the advice of his Ukrainian colleagues or American officials,” they note.

On December 5, it became known that Zelensky canceled his speech before US senators at the last minute. According to the Pais newspaper, the cancellation of the speech is due to the failures of the Ukrainian troops at the front.

However, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova explained this decision by the head of state by saying that internal issues of American politics were discussed at the briefing. She emphasized that this is not a disaster.