Amid the expectation generated by the report on the secret files of the United States Government on UFOs that will be presented this month in Congress, the National Intelligence does not rule out extraterrestrial presence in some events that are still unexplained.

Although they did not find sufficient evidence to affirm that the aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots during the last years are spaceships, they also couldn’t explain the unusual movements that were spotted and have the US military and scientists baffled.

This was reported The New York Times, which cited as the main sources consulted senior officials of the country, who are working on a report that is about to be published and which determines that a large majority of the more than 120 incidents that occurred in the last two decades did not originate from the US military nor other advanced technology from the United States government.

In other words, they ruled out the possibility that the Navy pilots who reported the strange sightings have come across programs that the government claimed to have secretly.

This fact is the only conclusive finding of the classified intelligence document, which will be presented in the United States Congress on June 25.

Images of 9 UFOs surrounding a US Navy ship (Jeremy Corbell) were leaked.

Although the report will provide some firm conclusions, sources cited by the US newspaper admitted that the ambiguity of the findings indicates that the government can not rule out definitively theories that some phenomenon observed by military pilots may have been an extraterrestrial spacecraft.

Specifically, the document admits that a large part of the observed phenomena continue to be difficult to explain, including its acceleration, as well as its ability to change direction or dive into water.

One possible explanation is that the phenomena could be weather balloons or other devices used in research, although this theory does not hold in all cases.

The interest of society in UFOs increased significantly in recent weeks, especially after statements by former President Barack Obama on a CBS television program and the announcement of the publication of the aforementioned government report.



An image of the video recorded from a US Navy ship. The UFO, in the center (Video capture).

“What is true, and in fact I am being serious here, is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are“said the former president.

The final report will also include a secret annex, which while it will not contain any evidence to conclude that the phenomena are alien spacecraft, by remaining classified and out of public reach will likely continue to fuel speculation that the government has secret facts about extraterrestrial visits to the earth.

There is also concern in intelligence services and the US military on the fact that China or Russia could be experimenting with hypersonic technology, with flight speeds in excess of 6,000 kilometers per hour.

With information from EFE.

DB