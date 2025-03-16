The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Besent, did not rule out this Sunday that the country can fall into a recession and said they were not worried about the fall of the stock market originated by uncertainty around tariff policy.

“There are no guarantees, who would have predicted the Covid? What I can predict is that we are implementing solid and lasting policies. Could there be an adjustment?” He said in the program ‘Meet the Press’ of the chain NBC Newsstressing that the “massive public spending” under the administration of Joe Biden (2021-2025) should Cesar.

The omens of a recession in the United States have shot themselves as a result of the potential impact of the commercial policy of the Donald Trump administration, which has also affected the stock market.

This week was the fourth in negative consecutively for the selective S&P 500 and the Nasdaq technological. In addition, Dow Jones has fallen more than 3 % this week, while the S&P and Nasdaq have retreated more than 2 %.

Besent said that although it cannot be guaranteed that it will not fall into a recession “there is no reason to make it”, and said that if the country had followed the same path as under the Democratic mandate “it would have had a financial crisis.”

The secretary of the Treasury added not to be restless about stock market behavior: “I have been in the investment sector for 35 years and I can assure that corrections are healthy. They are normal. (…) I do not worry about the markets. In the long term, if we implement a good fiscal policy, deregulation and energy safety, the markets will have excellent performance,” he said.

From his return to the White House on January 20, Trump has opted to activate tariffs to correct what he considers unfair commercial deficits for Washington and also as a measure of pressure against Mexico, Canada and China to reduce the flow of fentanyl that enters through US borders.

On April 2, the forecast to apply reciprocal tariffs to all its commercial partners is still: “It will be a big day,” Besent anticipated this Sunday, remembering that it is a plan that seeks equal conditions and that if a country eliminates or corrects its Washington tariffs will do the same.