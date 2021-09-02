When asked about the possibility of supporting the opponents of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the civil strife in Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby replied that the US military mission in this country is over.

“The US military mission in Afghanistan is over,” Kirby replied when asked if the Americans could provide support to the Taliban opponents who intend to organize armed resistance in the Panjir Gorge and are asking for help from the international community.

At the same time, he allowed pinpoint “over-the-horizon” operations to prevent terrorist threats to the United States.

“We’re definitely going to do that, but it’s different than having a long-term military mission in Afghanistan,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

On September 2, the Afghan National Resistance Front reported the deaths of 350 Taliban as a result of four days of fighting for the Panjshir Valley.

It also became known that the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) joined the Taliban in the fight against the resistance forces.

Earlier Thursday, it was reported that the Taliban had decided to launch a military operation against the resistance in Panjshir.

The day before, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zohir Agbar said that opponents of the Taliban in the Afghan province of Panjshir would resist to the end. According to the diplomat, protection does not mean waging war. He noted that the resistance in Panjshir is fighting for what they have achieved in recent years, for their rights and interests.

Then he also expressed an opinion, similar to Dashti, that resistance to the Taliban could spread to other provinces of the country. At the same time, he recalled that 25 years ago the Taliban captured almost the entire country, but they could not take Panjshir.

On August 31, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan was one of the most difficult in the history of the country.

The day before, the Pentagon had confirmed the departure of the last US Air Force plane from Kabul and the completion of the 20-year American mission in Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, then declared the “end of the war” in Afghanistan, calling it the “liberation” of the country, and raised the flag over the presidential palace. During the negotiations, they declared their unwillingness to form a coalition government. The type of government and the form of government will be determined in the near future.