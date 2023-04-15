The United States, Japan and South Korea are considering holding regular military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region to contain the DPRK. This is stated in the joint statement of the three states following the talks in Washington on April 14.

“The parties discussed the regularization of missile defense and anti-submarine exercises to deter and respond to the DPRK’s nuclear and missile threats,” the document says.

Representatives of high-ranking ministries of defense took part in the consultations. They unanimously condemned Pyongyang’s destabilizing activities and repeated violations of UN Security Council resolutions. In addition, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have warned of a “strong response” from the international community to North Korea’s potential nuclear tests.

At the same time, the parties recalled their readiness for dialogue and called on the North Korean leadership to take the opportunity to resolve the issue through diplomacy.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers took part in a joint exercise with Japan against the backdrop of North Korea’s launch of the Hwaseong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. Activities were held in the Sea of ​​Japan to demonstrate US-Japanese containment capabilities.

On the same day, exercises of the air forces (Air Force) of South Korea and the United States took place. Seoul deployed F-35A fighter jets and F-15K aircraft. From the American side, F-16 fighter jets and at least one B-52H strategic bomber joined the exercises.

North Korea tested a state-of-the-art Hwaseong-18 solid-propellant ballistic missile the day before, April 13. According to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, this test will increase the country’s capabilities in a nuclear counterattack.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile allegedly fell outside the Japanese exclusive economic zone.