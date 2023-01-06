The White House did not see the prospects for ending the fighting in Ukraine in the coming months

The United States did not see the prospects for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in the coming months, and therefore consider it important to continue providing military assistance to Kyiv. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, reports RIA News.

“I will not speculate on their tactical plans, but they continue to advance, and we believe that this will continue in the coming months. That is why today’s aid package was so important,” he said, commenting on the activities of the Russian troops.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to declare a ceasefire on the territory of Ukraine. It will operate along the entire line of contact between the parties from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.

Later, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal of the Russian authorities. In his opinion, under this pretext, Moscow will begin preparations for a “new wave of aggression” against Ukraine and Europe.