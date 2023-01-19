Pentagon spokesman Singh: US still sees no point in transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The United States does not yet see the point in transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh. RIA News.

According to her, at this stage, everything depends on the problems with the maintenance of these tanks and the high cost of maintaining them in a combat-ready state.

Earlier, Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kohl made a similar statement. “The Abrams tank is a very complex vehicle. It is expensive. It’s hard to train on it. It has a jet engine,” he explained.

On January 19, former RAF Vice Marshal Sean Bell explained that the Abrams is a voracious tank. According to him, this car consumes 50 percent more fuel than any of its European counterparts.

Earlier it became known that the French authorities are considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine in order to convince the German authorities to supply Leopard tanks to Kyiv.