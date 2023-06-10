Antonov: new military aid to Kyiv speaks of US unwillingness to peaceful settlement

The allocation of a large new package of military assistance to Ukraine demonstrates the reluctance of the United States to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov. RIA News.

He pointed out that the White House has done nothing to bring Kyiv to the negotiating table, but only continues to pump Ukraine with weapons. According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Washington is committed to inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.