CIA chief Burns said the United States did not see Russia’s preparations for the use of nuclear weapons

The head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said that the United States did not see preparations for the use of nuclear weapons by Russia. His words lead RIA News.

“We don’t see any concrete preparation today for the potential use of nuclear weapons,” the CIA chief said during the Aspen Security Forum.

Burns clarified that he had a special meeting with the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, to warn him against using nuclear weapons during a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

The head of the CIA also called important the statement of the leader of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on this issue, since this is the voice that the Kremlin “difficult to ignore.”

Earlier, the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance during the summit in Vilnius stated that the use of nuclear weapons by NATO states is unlikely. “The circumstances under which NATO could use nuclear weapons are extremely remote. [перспективе]”, – stated in the communiqué.