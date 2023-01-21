US Secretary of State Blinken: Washington did not see a surge in terrorism from Afghanistan

The United States administration does not observe an increase in the activity of terrorists operating from the territory of Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken TASS.

Blinken assured that Washington has the ability to counter them. “In fact, we have demonstrated that when terrorists hide there, we can get them,” he said.

The United States did not see a mass exodus of refugees from Afghanistan, the Secretary of State added.

Earlier, Zamir Kabulov, director of the second Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Washington was secretly sponsoring the forces of the Islamic State. (ISIS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to fight the Taliban (Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Afghanistan and is trying to establish contacts with opponents of the Islamic fundamentalist regime inside the country. According to the diplomat, the US wants to avenge its shameful military-political defeat in Afghanistan.