The new military strategy of the US Navy does not exclude the use of an unrequited nuclear strike by Russia in the course of a possible conflict. Columnist Chris Osborne writes about this with reference to the report published in December 2020 in The National Interest.

“In the course of a conflict, Russia can threaten with cyberattacks or kinetic bombing of Washington or European capitals, or with an attack on submarine communication cables, which will have a serious impact on the world economy. It can also bet that the use of nuclear weapons will help to avoid defeat in battle and ward off retaliation, ”the edition quotes the text of the military strategy.

Words of aversion to retaliation could, Osborne said, mean that Russia is capable of using nuclear weapons, suggesting that the United States will abandon retaliation to avoid a global catastrophe. Such a move would be extremely risky, since the US nuclear deterrence strategy provides for the complete elimination of the threat of retaliatory strikes in the event of any initial use of nuclear weapons.

“The presence of low-yield tactical weapons in Russia and the United States has sparked discussions that this could“ lower the threshold ”of nuclear war, and potential opponents may consider that the use of some nuclear weapons is a realistic option. Therefore, supporters of a strict position on nuclear deterrence propose to make it clear that the use of nuclear weapons of any capacity will be met with a large-scale and extremely lethal counterattack, ”the magazine says.

Earlier it was reported that the United States announced a serious increase in the firepower of the Russian Navy.