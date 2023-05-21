White House: U.S. has not yet decided whether to hand over F-16 fighters to Ukraine

The United States has not yet made a final decision on whether it will hand over its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Washington is also considering whether such supplies should be made by the EU countries, writes TASS.

At the same time, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan did not rule out that the country’s authorities themselves would decide on the transfer of aircraft. “Perhaps we will focus on the transfer of aircraft by third countries, but the president has not yet made a final decision on this matter,” the White House said.

The details of the deliveries, including the timing of the handover of the fighters, will be discussed between the US and its allies.

Announcing the decision to approve such deliveries, US President Joe Biden said that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky gave him guarantees that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would not use fourth-generation F-16 fighters to advance into Russia.