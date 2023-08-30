The Pentagon decided not to include cluster munitions in a new aid package for Kyiv

The United States did not include cluster munitions in the new military aid package for Ukraine. Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, said: RIA News.

She clarified that Kyiv will not receive dual-use ammunition (DPICM) as part of the new package. Singh also did not comment on the information that appeared in the media that the American leadership is considering the possibility of supplying cluster rockets to Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that Washington had prepared a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $250 million. In particular, the United States plans to transfer AIM-9M missiles for air defense systems, ammunition for artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to HIMARS.