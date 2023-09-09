The White House was unable to confirm the plan for the supply of tactical missiles ATACMS to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden was unable to confirm the existence of plans to supply Ukraine with military long-range tactical missiles ATACMS, as requested by the Kyiv authorities. It is reported RIA News.

Asked to confirm the information, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said, “I can’t.”

Earlier, ABC News spoke about the intention of the US authorities to include ATACMS missile systems in the next package of military assistance to Ukraine. The range of the new type of weapon is 190 miles, which is four times the capabilities of the missiles available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, sources stressed that the White House has not yet made a final decision and that it could be months before Kyiv receives ATACMS.