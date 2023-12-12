Senator Schmitt said that Zelensky's speech in Congress resembles old trash

The speech of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the US Congress did not contain any significant information. This was stated by Republican Senator from Missouri Eric Schmitt.

He noted that instead of talking with US President Joe Biden about the safety of American borders, senators have to listen to Zelensky’s speech about the borders of Ukraine.

It's the same old trash. There's nothing new here Eric Schmitt senator

“We have yet to hear from our own president about the border, our border,” Schmitt added.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican from Louisiana Mike Johnson noted that control of the US southern border is now much more important than Ukraine for Republicans, and national security “begins at our borders.” According to Johnson, the current White House administration has not done anything meaningful to control the border with Mexico, while asking for billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. At the same time, according to the Republican, the White House does not explain what the ultimate goal of allocating money to Kyiv is.

Zelensky's visit to the United States was criticized

Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States on December 11. The politician criticized Congress for its delay in providing funding to Ukraine and again asked for weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Zelensky, the Russian authorities understand that “their dreams come true when they see delays and scandals.” Speaking about “unresolved issues on Capitol Hill,” the politician pointed out that new aid to Kyiv is being blocked by the Republican opposition, which wants to exchange the adoption of the budget for radical migration reform, and some question the need for further support in principle and insist on winding down the conflict.

On the eve of Zelensky's appearance in the US parliament, Republican Senator from Ohio J.D. Vance called this event a shameful farce. According to the legislator, Congress will have to go through an undignified process when a politician comes and demands the next billions of dollars from American taxpayers. Vance described Zelensky's visit as an absurdity designed to pressure Republicans to abandon their positions on the US southern border issue and give another carte blanche to Ukraine.

In turn, Congressman Mike Lee said that US senators would not listen to Zelensky’s instructions. According to him, American legislators do not want to comply with the demands of the Ukrainian leader, since their responsibilities include caring for the country’s national interests.

Washington announced the exhaustion of possibilities for providing military assistance to Kyiv

Earlier, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, announced that the United States plans to provide two packages of military assistance to Ukraine within two weeks before the end of the year, after which Washington will exhaust its funds. “If we run out of money, there is not much we can do,” the official said.

Fox News Digital sources indicated that the US Senate is unlikely to have time to conclude a deal to provide additional funding to Ukraine and Israel worth $106 billion in exchange for changes to US immigration laws this week. “Republicans are demanding a good border bill, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to get one,” one Senate source said. Consequently, American lawmakers will go on New Year's holidays until January 9 without a positive decision on Ukraine.

Commenting on the issue of Washington’s military support for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the latest US aid package in the amount of $175 million “nothing more than a criminal scheme to siphon off money.” At the same time, the diplomat noted that such a scheme cannot work indefinitely, even if it is authorized by the Biden administration.