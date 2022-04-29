United States.- A patient from Colorado in the United States was confirmed by authorities as the first human case of bird flu H5N1 in the North American country.

The contagion was made known by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) At a time when the outbreak of this disease has forced the quarantine and slaughter of thousands of birds around the world, because just a few days ago the H3N8 variant was detected in a 4-year-old boy from China.

According to what was reported by the authorities, the infected man presented symptoms such as fatigue and although he has presented a favorable evolution, the patient has been isolated and is under treatment with antivirals.

Despite the result obtained, the authorities do not rule out that the result is decisive, since they indicated that this could have been due to surface contamination.

“It is possible that the detection of H5 avian influenza in this sample is the result of surface contamination, that cannot be determined at this time and the positive test result meets the criteria for an H5 case. The answer right public health right now is to assume it’s an infection and take steps to contain and treat it,” the CDC said in a statement.

The CDC also reiterated that the disease is considered low for human risk, as they pointed out that those who are more prone to infection are people with greater exposure to birds, so they reconnected to take the necessary precautions.

This is the first case of the H5 virus to be registered in the United States and the second internationally, after a case was reported in the United Kingdom in December 2021.