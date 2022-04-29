The health authorities of the United States detected in Colorado the presence of the H5 bird flu virus in a 40-year-old man who worked in a poultry plant.

The patient reported a high fever for a few days as his only symptom and has since recovered,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

(Also read: China registers the first human case of H3N8 bird flu)

The detection of this case, however, does not change the public health risk assessment of this disease, which the CDC continues to consider low.

“The patient is isolated and receiving treatment with the antiviral compound oseltamivir,” added the federal agency.

He stressed that the infected had direct exposure to chickens in his task of selecting birds with suspected bird flu.

(You may be interested: China will maintain its ‘zero covid’ policy despite rejection by the population)

This disease caused by the H5N1 virus has spread to more than two dozen states and has killed hundreds of birds.

In the poultry production plants, the selective slaughter of the birds in which the contagion is presumed is carried out.

The virus is considered the deadliest among those that cause bird flu, according to the WHO. Photo:

The Colorado Department of Health said the affected man is an inmate who worked on a Montrose County farm under a pre-release employment program.

Yes ok it is possible that the detection of avian influenza in the sample taken from this person is the result of superficial contamination of the nasal membrane, “At this time that cannot be determined and the positive result meets the criteria for an H5 case,” the CDC added.

(Also: Beijing fears possible confinement due to an increase in covid-19 cases)

The agency said it has monitored the health of more than 2,500 people who have been exposed to birds infected with the H5N1 virus, and this one, in Colorado, is the only one that has been found in humans.

“Other individuals involved in the selective slaughtering of the operation in Colorado have tested negative for H5 virus, but are being tested again out of an abundance of caution,” the CDC added.

EFE

More news

Zelensky came close to being captured by the Russians at the start of the war.

Suspended deputy accused of watching porn in parliamentary sessions

Anna Moldovan: the case of the minor who would have fled with her mother to Colombia