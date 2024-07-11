ANDThe United States designated the Aragua Train as a Transnational Criminal Organization on Thursday (TCO), a category in U.S. regulations that provides severe sanctions for its members and blocking of bank accountsamong other things.

“Today’s designation of Tren de Aragua as a TCO underscores the growing threat it poses to American communities. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to target transnational criminal organizations, we will deploy every tool and authority against organizations like Tren de Aragua that prey on vulnerable populations to generate revenue, engage in a variety of cross-border criminal activities, and abuse them,” said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson in announcing the decision.

According to the United States, the organization, which has its origins in Venezuela, is spreading throughout the hemisphere and would be responsible for a whole series of activities, including: human trafficking, drug trafficking, gender violence, money laundering, illegal mining, among other.

According to a statement issued by the Treasury Departmentwho is the one who executes the sanctions, “Aragua Train represents a lethal criminal threat to the entire region.”

It maintains, among other things, that the organization is using their transnational networks to traffic people, especially migrant women and girls, across borders for sexual exploitation and subjugation.

“When victims seek to escape this exploitation, members of the Tren de Aragua often kill them and publicize their deaths as a threat to others. As the Tren de Aragua expanded, it opportunistically infiltrated local criminal economies in South America, established transnational financial operations, laundered funds through cryptocurrency, and formed ties to the Primeiro Comando da Capital, a notorious organized crime group in Brazil sanctioned by the United States,” the Treasury Department said.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

For several months now, the activity of this organization has been reported in the same US territory with a presence in states such as Florida and TexasIn Congress, in fact, several lawmakers had asked the Biden administration to designate it as a TCO and hearings have been convened to assess the threat.

What do the sanctions against the Aragua Train mean in practice?

The sanctions announced Thursday include the freezing and seizure of all property and assets of both the organization and its members. In addition, any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, by 50 percent or more of the persons subject to these sanctions is also blocked.

Likewise, all transactions between US persons or entities with members of the organization are prohibited and subject to sanctions.

El Niño Guerrero, one of the top leaders of the Aragua Train. Photo:Courtesy

“Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interest in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons. U.S. persons may face civil or criminal penalties for violations of OFAC regulations,” the Treasury Department said.

Marco Rubiosenator for the state of Florida, issued a statement reiterating that the appointment was an act of common sense that previously took a long time to materialize.

The US Embassy held a press conference on the rewards for the leaders of the Aragua Train. Photo:US Embassy

“Our communities continue to face the consequences of President Biden’s open border policies, which have allowed Tren de Aragua mercenaries to wreak havoc across the United States. I have repeatedly called on the Biden Administration to designate this criminal organization for what it is. While this decision took longer than necessary, this designation is an important step,” the senator said.

In parallel, the The State Department also announced on Thursday a reward totaling up to $12 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of several leaders of the Aragua Train. for conspiring to participate or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime.

Currently, there are 16 organizations worldwide that have been designated TCOs by the United States. These include Malas Mañas, which operates from Mexico; Maras Salvatruchas (Central America) and the Hernández Salas organization, also Mexican and dedicated to human trafficking.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

CORRESPONDENT OF EL TIEMPO

WASHINGTON